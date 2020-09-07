Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,114 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $29,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $150.91 on Monday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.22.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.92.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,798,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,892,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

