Elrond ERD (ERD) Market Cap Achieves $261.61 Million

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Elrond ERD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00120617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00043141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.92 or 0.01704849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00211929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000299 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00168031 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com.

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

