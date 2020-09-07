Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 846 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.7% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 18.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $75.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

