Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 130,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,204,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,881,000 after purchasing an additional 271,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 982,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. Essential Utilities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.2507 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.