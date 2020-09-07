Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL traded down $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $216.22. 1,567,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,262. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $224.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 118.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,485 shares of company stock worth $68,157,591. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,784,000 after purchasing an additional 348,208 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,180,000 after purchasing an additional 593,974 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,136,000 after purchasing an additional 98,683 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.