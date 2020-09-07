Eterbase Coin Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Coinlim, Mercatox, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.40 or 0.05101172 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00035278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00052543 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Escodex, Mercatox, P2PB2B, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, Coinlim and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.