EUNO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $7.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.01669770 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001581 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000645 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 39,857,246 coins and its circulating supply is 38,055,040 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

