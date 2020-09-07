Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,483,000 after acquiring an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.08. 24,632,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,021,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.