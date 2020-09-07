Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,757 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $403,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,449.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $46.27 on Monday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.