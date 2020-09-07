Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Holdings Lowered by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,861 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.62% of Fastly worth $48,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 215.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,425,000 after acquiring an additional 625,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastly by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,541,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Fastly by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,023,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,616,268. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62. Fastly Inc has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -147.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

In related news, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $2,404,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 386,572 shares in the company, valued at $30,979,880.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total value of $8,407,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $34,688,273.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,438,938 shares of company stock worth $119,446,379 over the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

