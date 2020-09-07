First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,630 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock opened at $305.03 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $175.25 and a 1-year high of $331.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.09 and its 200 day moving average is $251.98.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.