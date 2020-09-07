First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1,923.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 651,392 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,697,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,479,000 after purchasing an additional 74,421 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,120,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 129,808 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 833,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 279,846 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 213,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,449. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.

