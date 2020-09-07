Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. 1,000,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.23. Flowserve has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.88 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 19.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,923,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,859,000 after buying an additional 3,372,800 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Flowserve by 50.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,305,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,571 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $20,670,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 835.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 593,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 530,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $13,416,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.