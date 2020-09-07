Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Franco Nevada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.42.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.09, a PEG ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.88. Franco Nevada Corp has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $166.11.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.30 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

