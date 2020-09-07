GameCredits Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $17,824.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,522,071 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

