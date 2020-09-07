Gifto (GTO) Hits Market Cap of $7.82 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinTiger, Bittrex and Bancor Network. Gifto has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $3.43 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00119802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00044038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.01688748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00214907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00170116 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,004,035 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CPDAX, Cobinhood, Binance, Bithumb, Bibox, Kyber Network, OKEx, CoinTiger, Allbit, Upbit, Bittrex, Bancor Network, BiteBTC and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

