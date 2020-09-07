Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires 219,522 Shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,522 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of XP worth $26,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XP by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of XP by 45.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:XP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,739. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. XP Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $52.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on XP. Citigroup began coverage on XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. XP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

