Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,177,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,635,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of DISH Network at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $941,521,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,228,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,846,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $34,948,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $33,018,000. 43.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DISH Network from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Shares of DISH stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.78. 1,836,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,131. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.74. DISH Network Corp has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $147,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

