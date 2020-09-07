Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,839,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.43% of Inari Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NARI stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 195,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,026. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a current ratio of 20.16. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $84.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

