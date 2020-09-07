Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 58,082 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,082 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $29,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal in the first quarter worth $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 49.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $13.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.84. 17,034,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.56 and a 200-day moving average of $146.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $212.45. The stock has a market cap of $225.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

