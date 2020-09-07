Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys New Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 373,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,266,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Xylem as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $81.87. The stock had a trading volume of 891,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average is $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Vertical Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

