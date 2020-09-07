Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Grows Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,199 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,850 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Splunk by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Splunk by 577.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $6.58 on Monday, hitting $200.14. 2,169,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.54. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,006,078.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,907,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 3,154 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $564,187.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,369 shares in the company, valued at $14,913,046.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,825 shares of company stock worth $16,817,730. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

