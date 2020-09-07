Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Grows Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 108.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,955 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Zillow Group worth $15,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 174.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,039. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $92.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $69,101,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,478 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $112,209.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,725.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,548,044 shares of company stock valued at $194,378,652. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

