Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $32.07 Million Position in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,868,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,121 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.69% of Azul worth $32,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Azul by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Azul by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,046,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 295,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 154,560 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZUL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Azul SA has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZUL. UBS Group downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

