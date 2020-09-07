Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $40.18 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 311,685 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $40,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,155,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,690,050,000 after purchasing an additional 497,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

CRM traded down $10.31 on Monday, hitting $254.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,374,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,424,902. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.49, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,041 shares of company stock worth $158,367,738 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.