Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $40.66 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 3,101.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,308,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,220 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $40,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,480,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,217,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.72) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $189,460 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

