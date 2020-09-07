Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 20.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 50.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2,148.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 619,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.56. 1,420,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,339. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.15.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.