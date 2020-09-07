Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,251,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,655,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 2.22% of Provention Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

PRVB traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,104. The firm has a market cap of $629.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.56. Provention Bio Inc has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRVB. ValuEngine downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,919,214. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francisco Leon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.00. Insiders acquired 11,349 shares of company stock valued at $149,672 in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

