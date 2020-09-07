Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases 134,093 Shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 2,157.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,093 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.30% of argenx worth $31,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in argenx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on argenx from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James began coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $201.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.11.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $218.28. 276,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,704. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.06. argenx SE – has a 52 week low of $103.75 and a 52 week high of $272.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.82.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

