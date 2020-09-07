Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases 51,018 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 141.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,018 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Alteryx worth $14,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after acquiring an additional 227,471 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 35.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 239.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 33.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX traded down $5.42 on Monday, hitting $111.57. 2,830,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.14.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $830,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,729 shares of company stock worth $22,075,691 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

