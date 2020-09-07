Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 264,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK during the second quarter valued at $74,987,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the second quarter valued at $2,951,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AZEK during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the second quarter valued at $6,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the second quarter valued at $147,778,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.81.

Shares of AZEK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.06. 514,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,312. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99. AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

