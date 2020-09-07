Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 19,531 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,531 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $29,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,911,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $572,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,818 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.80. 213,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,685. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $132.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

