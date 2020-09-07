Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 36,319 Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,319 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 2.01% of Glaukos worth $34,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 701.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 96.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

NYSE GKOS traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 900,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,107. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.88. Glaukos Corp has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

