Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 49,392 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,392 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 313.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $755,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,662,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.81. 381,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,444. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,577,353.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,196 shares in the company, valued at $242,260,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.16, for a total transaction of $104,993.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,342.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,888 shares of company stock worth $25,970,165 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

