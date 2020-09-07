Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 57.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.98. 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,408. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,731 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

