GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $371,033.25

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $371,033.25 and $41,421.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,171.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.89 or 0.03439839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.52 or 0.02236786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00476597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00783927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011777 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00585125 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00049882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

