Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network grew its holdings in FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Argus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $169.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,440. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $231.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

