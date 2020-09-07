Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,492 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.12. 2,879,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $231.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities increased their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

