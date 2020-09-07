Guess? (NYSE:GES) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Guess? (NYSE:GES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although Guess?’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months, the stock is likely to gain momentum in the near term. The company reopened most of its stores as coronavirus-led restrictions are being lifted. Also, Guess?’s digital revenues rose 9% year over year in North America and Europe during second-quarter fiscal 2021. Apart from this, its strategic initiatives to boost operating margin via cost-saving efforts and enhancing operating efficiencies bode well. However, COVID-19 marred the company’s second-quarter results with sales declining 41.7% due to store closures and lower productivity in stores that remained operational. Further, management expects sales in the fiscal third and fourth quarter to decline in mid-teens band. Also, Guess? continued to witness higher costs and strained margins in the quarter.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GES. B. Riley cut their target price on Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,760. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $864.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.77. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.82 million. Guess? had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guess? will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 100,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,106.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Guess? by 223.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Guess? by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guess? by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

