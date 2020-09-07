HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $235.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.05 and its 200-day moving average is $199.35. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $250.42.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

