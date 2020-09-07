HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,926,989,000 after buying an additional 705,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Oracle by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,200,989,000 after purchasing an additional 886,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,231 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,237,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $591,457,000 after purchasing an additional 493,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,697,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,672,869. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

