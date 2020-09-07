HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 714,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,742,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

