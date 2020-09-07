HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,266,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.06. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.