HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $713,677,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after buying an additional 3,151,767 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,135,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.05. 18,867,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,940,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.44. The company has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

