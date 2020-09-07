HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 4,681 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Altria Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,460,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

