Head-To-Head Survey: CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) and BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) and BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CASIO COMPUTER/ADR and BK CHINA LTD/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASIO COMPUTER/ADR $2.58 billion 1.64 $161.81 million N/A N/A BK CHINA LTD/ADR $87.67 billion 1.07 $19.39 billion $1.58 5.05

BK CHINA LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than CASIO COMPUTER/ADR.

Dividends

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR pays an annual dividend of $3.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BK CHINA LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. BK CHINA LTD/ADR pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BK CHINA LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CASIO COMPUTER/ADR and BK CHINA LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 4.64% 6.00% 3.66% BK CHINA LTD/ADR 20.41% 9.73% 0.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BK CHINA LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CASIO COMPUTER/ADR and BK CHINA LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASIO COMPUTER/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 BK CHINA LTD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR beats BK CHINA LTD/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR Company Profile

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, office computers, page printers, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers molds, etc. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

BK CHINA LTD/ADR Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total of 11,741 institutions, which included 11,193 institutions in Chinese mainland; and 548 institutions in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and other countries. The company is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. Bank of China Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

