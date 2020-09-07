HEX Reaches Market Capitalization of $737.69 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $737.69 million and approximately $748,963.00 worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00070866 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00296899 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001480 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045151 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000454 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008719 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 321,742,815,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,289,767,037 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

