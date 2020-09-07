Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) is Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Huntsman comprises about 7.4% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 0.15% of Huntsman worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,198 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,243,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 738,038 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.00. 1,587,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,607. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

