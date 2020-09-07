HUSD (HUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. HUSD has a total market cap of $146.44 million and $60.63 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00045788 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.83 or 0.05116807 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00035391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00052786 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 146,382,486 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

