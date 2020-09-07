HyperQuant (HQT) Price Tops $0.0010

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Kryptono and Bilaxy. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $92,301.08 and $3,239.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 78.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00120767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00044582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.03 or 0.01720741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00215266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00171828 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kryptono, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

